Non-Executive Board Director

Healthy North Coast (HNC), is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee incorporated by the Corporations Act and is endorsed as a health promotion charity. It is one of 31 Primary Health Networks funded by the Commonwealth Government throughout Australia and is therefore primarily funded by the Australian Government. HNC committed to improving the health of North Coast communities and works alongside local health care professionals, social services and hospitals to achieve this goal.

Placing the patient experience and wellbeing at the centre of everything they do, HNC recognise that strong, mutually respectful partnerships with service providers ensures the delivery of efficient, high quality services to those most at risk of poor health, as well as keeping communities informed about healthcare resources and education around self-care.

As a Director of HNC, you will play a critical role alongside other non-executive Directors and the Executive Team, in the strategic leadership of the company.

Healthy North Coast seeks to appoint up to three non-executive directors. These opportunities are available because of the retirement and completed terms of office of existing board members. The successful applicants will hold the positions for a period of three years (with the ability to apply for an additional 2 x 3yr terms).

The Board meets approximately ten times annually via both videoconference and face-to-face, including two all-day planning and professional development days. In addition to Board meetings, it is expected that the new Directors will make a contribution to one or more sub-committees of the Board.

Direct experience in the health sector is preferred but not essential, although a passion for the health and well-being of the North Coast community would be expected.

More specifically, key responsibilities are outlined in the Healthy North Coast Ltd Board Charter, please click here for more details.

Healthy North Coast is looking for experienced and highly strategic leaders whose skills will complement those of existing Board members. Critically, skillsets and experience which will be highly regarded include:

Clinical expertise

Network capability relating to Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drugs

Network capability with the Local Health Districts

Network capability with the local community in both Northern NSW and Mid North Coast.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health expertise

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are encouraged to apply

Competencies and skills which are considered fundamental to the role are covered below:

Director’s responsibilities – Knowledge of the role of a director including an understanding of the legal, ethical, fiduciary and financial responsibilities

– Knowledge of the role of a director including an understanding of the legal, ethical, fiduciary and financial responsibilities Strategic expertise – the ability to think strategically as demonstrated through the ability to develop corporate strategy, review the strategy through constructive questioning and suggestion and contribute to the effective strategic decision making of the board

– the ability to think strategically as demonstrated through the ability to develop corporate strategy, review the strategy through constructive questioning and suggestion and contribute to the effective strategic decision making of the board Risk Management – experience in identifying and managing areas of major risk to the organisation including demonstrated ability to identify strategies to address potential and actual crises.

– experience in identifying and managing areas of major risk to the organisation including demonstrated ability to identify strategies to address potential and actual crises. Financial Acumen – the ability to read and comprehend the company’s accounts, financial material presented to the board, financial reporting requirements and some understanding of corporate finance

– the ability to read and comprehend the company’s accounts, financial material presented to the board, financial reporting requirements and some understanding of corporate finance Corporate Governance : Understanding of the concept including the system of rules, practices, and processes by which a company is directed and controlled. This includes demonstrated ability to balance the interests of a company’s many stakeholders, such as shareholders, senior management executives, customers, suppliers, financiers, the government, and the community•

: Understanding of the concept including the system of rules, practices, and processes by which a company is directed and controlled. This includes demonstrated ability to balance the interests of a company’s many stakeholders, such as shareholders, senior management executives, customers, suppliers, financiers, the government, and the community• Negotiation Skills: the ability to articulately negotiate to a mutually acceptable conclusion which is to the benefit of the whole company. A director must work well in a group, listen well, be tactful yet able to communicate in a cogent and candid manner.

the ability to articulately negotiate to a mutually acceptable conclusion which is to the benefit of the whole company. A director must work well in a group, listen well, be tactful yet able to communicate in a cogent and candid manner. Leadership and integrity : Demonstrated ability to provide ethical and inclusive leadership including putting the organisation’s interests before personal interests

: Demonstrated ability to provide ethical and inclusive leadership including putting the organisation’s interests before personal interests Innovative thinking : the ability to identify and be open to new ideas or approaches.

: the ability to identify and be open to new ideas or approaches. Diversity and Inclusion Mindset: The ability to think and see the value of diversity and inclusion in all situations with the emotional intelligence to understand different points of view, take them into consideration and ensure all decisions and actions are mindful of these principles.

The ability to think and see the value of diversity and inclusion in all situations with the emotional intelligence to understand different points of view, take them into consideration and ensure all decisions and actions are mindful of these principles. Business Acumen: Demonstrated commercial judgement and instinct – the ability to understand the business complexities of the company

This is a unique opportunity to play a key leadership role with an organisation that is genuinely passionate about making change and innovating. Directors are paid a modest stipend including a portion for professional development, and economy class travel, accommodation and meal expenses are covered where travel is required. Additionally, Directors are supplied with the appropriate technology requirements to ensure participation in all forums.

As a NFP organisation, there is also the potential to access salary sacrificing arrangements up to $16,000, plus additional meals, entertainment and holiday packaging up to $2,500 per annum.

Complete and Sign the Director’s Consent to Act and Conflicts of Interest form (refer to page 1 and 12). These completed forms are required at the time of application in order to be considered as an applicant.

Submit your CV and cover letter outlining your previous Directorship experience and the reason for your interest in joining the HNCL Board, along with the completed Director’s Consent to Act form.

For any enquiries please call Justine Eden on 0412 156 930. Applications close Friday 27th of August 2021, 5pm.

