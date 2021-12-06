Executive Director Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health

Reporting to the Chief Executive, the Executive Director will provide strategic leadership, direction and advice in the delivery of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander programs and services that support the strategic directions of the Health Service.

The incumbent is an influential advocate for positive Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health care outcomes across the Health Service and works in collaboration with the Health Service’s Executive Management Team, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, and the Health Services key business units.

To be successful in this role you will have:

Demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health, health issues in the rural and remote context.

Extensive knowledge of professional/organisational workforce governance mechanisms, maintenance of IHW/IHP practice standards in clinical and community settings and experience in developing sustainable workforce solutions.

Demonstrate high level analytical, conceptual, problem solving and report writing capabilities that contribute to robust health planning and service integration, complimented by negotiation skills that can positively influence organisational values and culture.

Highly developed interpersonal skills including conflict resolution, negotiation, consultation, and communication skills as well as the ability to advise on the management of poor or sub-optimal performance.

Knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and identity to build and sustain relationships within TCHHS and across the broader health system with a diverse range of strategic and operational partners and key external stakeholders.

If this sounds like the right fit for you, Torres and Cape can offer you:

Total remuneration comprising between $160,548.00 – $167,245.00

Generous employer contribution to superannuation (12.75%)

Salary packaging option to increase your take home pay

Work / Life balance, variety and flexibility

Requirements for the role:

This role is designated as Indigenous Identified. Under s.25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. To allow the panel to confirm that you are eligible to be considered for this Indigenous Identified role, the panel may either:

accept your written assertion that you are of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent;

or obtain from you, as part of your formal application, documentary evidence attesting to your Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent.

If you would like further information or a copy of the PD, please contact Justine Eden on 0412 156 930.

To apply please upload your CV and a 1-2 page covering letter demonstrating how you meet the requirements of this role via the APPLY NOW link.

Applications close 21/01/2022.

Job Reference: 555641