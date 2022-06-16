Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Advisor

Location negotiable: Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Ballina, Lismore or Tweed Heads with travel throughout the region required.

Attractive salary including excellent salary packaging benefits

Healthy North Coast (HNC) Limited is a not for profit organisation who through the Primary Health Network (PNC) is focussed on disease prevention and reducing health inequity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. HNC works to streamline health services, especially for individuals and communities with poor health and to better coordinate service delivery facilitating optimal care for individuals at the right place and at the right time. A key role of HNC is to identify health needs, service gaps and based on evidence, prioritise activities and projects to address those needs. The work of HNC is critical as the region is at more of a disadvantage when compared with the rest of New South Wales. Key challenges unique to the region include a population which is high ageing, remote, has a high representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander residents, individuals with disabilities and high unemployment.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Advisor is an exciting opportunity to to push boundaries and strategically change the health system to more appropriately deliver for the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. In this Director level role you will provide operational and strategic leadership as a member of the Executive Leadership team, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). You will provide support across all the activities HNC undertakes as a commissioning organisation, including health planning, co-design and partnership activities and the procurement of services and represent HNC in local, state and national forums in order to make contributions to planning, decision making internally and across health systems externally.

Key priorities include building strategic partnerships and alliances for the purpose of closing the gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal health outcomes, providing cultural guidance across HNC, developing and implementing cross-sector initiatives with Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations and other health and social sector organisations. With an eye to the future, this position will particularly work closely with our AMS providers in planning our future approach to transitioning Aboriginal specific funding to the community controlled sector.

To be eligible for this unique opportunity, you will be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent through parentage and identify as being Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander. You will possess critical thinking skills, have excellent communication skills to develop and maintain productive networks with the ability to influence decision making in support of HNC. You will be a professional advocate for HNC and demonstrate resilience, discretion and be able to use data to drive change and advancement and deliver results. It is highly desirable if you have relevant tertiary experience, finance and human resource management skills and experience with or knowledge of not for profit organisations, primary health care and Australia’s current health reform agenda.

All applicants are required to provide proof of current full vaccination status for COVID19. Travel throughout this vast regional footprint is essential and a pool car will be made available as required.

If you would like further information and a copy of the PD, please contact Taryn Mungur on 0437 536 860 or to apply please email your CV and a 1-2 page covering letter demonstrating how you meet the requirements of this role to taryn@edenritchie.com.au.

Applications close 4 July 2022

Job Reference: 568402